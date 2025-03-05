Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 317704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

