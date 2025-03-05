Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 317704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.