Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

