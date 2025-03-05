Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

