Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

