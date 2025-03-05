Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.