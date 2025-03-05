Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VDC opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

