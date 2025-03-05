Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,218,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $344.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

