Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Raised by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

