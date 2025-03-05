UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $30.00. UTG shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.

UTG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

About UTG

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.