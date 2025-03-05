UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $30.00. UTG shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.
UTG Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.
About UTG
UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
