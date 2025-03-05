US Bancorp DE Sells 3,498 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
