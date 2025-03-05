US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $443.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

