US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,652.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,536 shares of company stock valued at $101,844,949. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 716.33 and a beta of 1.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

