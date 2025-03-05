US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,020,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,760,000 after purchasing an additional 398,983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

FCX stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

