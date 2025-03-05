Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 43,280 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

