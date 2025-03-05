United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals
In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Stock Performance
URI opened at $598.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.
United Rentals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
