Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

