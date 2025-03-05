Unified Investment Management Makes New $825,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,840,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,135,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

