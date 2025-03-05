UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 141,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,032,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

