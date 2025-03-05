UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $95.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,569.49. 167,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,629. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,570.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,345.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,221.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 630.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,480,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

