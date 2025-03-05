UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. UBE has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

