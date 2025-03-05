U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:USGO opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.46.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
