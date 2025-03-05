U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Update

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U-BX Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBXG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,947. U-BX Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $567.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

