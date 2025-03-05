Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 162504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$144.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

