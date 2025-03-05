Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 207,993 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 838,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

TFC opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

