Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 24.3% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. 307,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 40,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Triumph Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
