Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

