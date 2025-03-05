Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

PJAN opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

