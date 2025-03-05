Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %
PJAN opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).
