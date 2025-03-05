Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,460 shares of company stock worth $144,750,747 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.50.

Shares of INTU opened at $598.07 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

