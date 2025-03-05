Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $434,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.10.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.