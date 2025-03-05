Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $434,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.