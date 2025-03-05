Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tri City Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

