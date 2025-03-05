(TRC.L) (LON:TRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

(TRC.L) Stock Up 9.7 %

LON TRC opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Wednesday. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 1 year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.

Get (TRC.L) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Danielle Davies sold 665,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,652.24 ($8,509.97). 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About (TRC.L)

Trinity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment business. It invests in real estate and real estate related entities in India, primarily in commercial development in the office and business space, residential, retail, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors deriving returns from development, long-term capital appreciation and income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for (TRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.