Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 390,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 302,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,315. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

