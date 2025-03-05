Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

