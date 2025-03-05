Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 5th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Burlington Stores, Best Buy, Kroger, and Dollar Tree are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of companies that are often seen as speculative and are traded more for short-term excitement than for solid long-term fundamentals. They tend to attract retail investors who are drawn by rapid price swings and market hype, much like buying and trading a fun, high-risk toy rather than a stable asset. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,046.24. 826,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,565. The stock has a market cap of $464.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $986.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $941.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 7,939,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524,376. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $769.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Target has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

NYSE BURL traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,480. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.02.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,548. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,112. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,321. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

