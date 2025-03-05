Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.12). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 86.93 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,289 shares.

Touchstar Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Touchstar Company Profile

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

