Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.12). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 86.93 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,289 shares.
Touchstar Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Touchstar Company Profile
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
