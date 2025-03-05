Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$606,250.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$606,250.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$117.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$109.83 and a one year high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

