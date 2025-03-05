Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$606,250.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$606,250.00.
Toromont Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$117.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$109.83 and a one year high of C$135.53.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on TIH
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.