TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 154,353,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average daily volume of 17,341,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

