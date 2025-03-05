TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 24.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 154,353,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 17,341,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

