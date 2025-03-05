Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

TTAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE TTAM opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

