Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.39 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 45.70 ($0.58), with a volume of 65,557 shares.

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.61.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

