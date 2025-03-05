Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 967 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

