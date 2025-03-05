Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 967 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
