The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,472,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $500,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $230,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $355.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

