The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

SHW opened at $355.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

