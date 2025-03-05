The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.9 days.
North West Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NNWWF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099. North West has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.
