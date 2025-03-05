The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.9 days.

North West Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NNWWF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099. North West has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Get North West alerts:

About North West

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.