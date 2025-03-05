The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.97 ($7.20) and traded as low as GBX 520.60 ($6.66). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.66), with a volume of 407,660 shares trading hands.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.97. The firm has a market cap of £782.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

