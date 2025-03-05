The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of INTG stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 81.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company's stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

