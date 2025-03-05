The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $15.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,665,000 after buying an additional 3,110,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 647,282 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

