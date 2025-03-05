The Fahey Banking Company Announces Dividend of $35.00 (OTCBB:FAHE)

The Fahey Banking Company (OTCBB:FAHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 35.00 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

The Fahey Banking Company provides banking products and services. It offers direct deposit checking, money market checking, and business solution checking accounts; regular, money market, business, and health savings accounts; Christmas club, business retirement, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

