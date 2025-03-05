The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $70,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $308.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

