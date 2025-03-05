The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,851,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 232,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 316,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.